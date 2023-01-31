SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the installation of a state-of-the-art videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Scheduled to go up before Opening Day on May 31, the videoboard will be the largest of its kind in Springfield. The 'Shoes say that the board will enhance the fan experience by "providing live stats and headshots, live fan-cam footage, new animations" and other features.
The 'Shoes will be working with Ace Sign Company, a central Illinois staple that was inducted into the Illinois Made program last year.
“Our ownership group is committed to the long term viability of baseball here in Springfield and we believe this project will set the tone for future stadium renovations as we will constantly look to improve the fan experience at Robin Roberts Stadium,” said ‘Shoes Chief Storyteller Jamie Toole.
The ‘Shoes 2023 Prospect League Season opens on Wednesday, May 31st at 6:30 PM. Season Tickets and Ticket Packages are on sale now at Tickets.ShoesBaseball.Com.
