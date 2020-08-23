LOCKPORT, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced that the search for Tammy Zywicki's killer still continues.
Back on Aug. 23, 1992, Zywicki, a 21-year-old college student was traveling from Evanston, Illinois to Iowa where she was enrolled at Grinnell College. Zywicki's abandoned car was found later that day parked along I-80 near Utica, Illinois. Her body was discovered a week later along I-44 near rural Lawrence County, Missouri.
In a statement police said, "The Illinois State Police, in coordination with the FBI and the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s office, remain committed to pursuing justice for Tammy and her family. This anniversary marks 28 years that Zywicki’s family and friends have endured the loss of her love and friendship. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends."
Anyone with information on the kidnapping and murder of Tammy Zywicki is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the Chicago FBI Field Division at (312) 421-6700. Her case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.
