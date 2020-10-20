ILLINOIS (WAND) - Three central Illinois nursing homes face fines for violations, which the Illinois Department of Public Health said led to injuries.
The homes are located in Danville, Champaign and Bement. The first, Gardenview Manor in Danville, faces a $25,000 fine for violations considered as high risk, The News-Gazette reports.
A state inspection report from January said staff members didn't follow manufacturer's guidelines for a full mechanical lift transfer. Officials said this happened for two of three reviewed residents, and one of those fell and suffered a left hip fracture.
In addition, for one of three residents reviewed for falls with an injury, IDPH said the home failed to investigate falls and implement post-fall interventions.
The second home, Champaign Rehabilitation Center (1915 Mattis Ave., Champaign) has been fined $2,200 after a patient fell and injured a hip in January during a patient transfer from a shower. This was a type B violation.
Finally, Bement Health Care Center faces a $2,200 fine for two falls suffered by a single resident with a known fall history. IDPH said there were fractures suffered in both falls. This was also a type B violation.
The News-Gazette said the violations were posted in a recent second-quarter IDPH report for April through June.
