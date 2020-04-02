SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of $40,000 in grant money is going to central Illinois organizations in order to help serve communities affected by COVID-19.
The money is part of a second round of COVID-19 Response Fund grant recipients announced by the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and the United Way of Central Illinois. Near the end of March, $30,000 was awarded to Central Illinois Foodbank.
A press release said grant money supports community-based organizations with experience "providing essential services and support to local residents". The six organizations receiving the latest grants include:
- The Parent Place - $15,000
- Fifth Street Renaissance - $10,000
- Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery - $5,000
- Meals on Wheels of C.E.F.S. - $5,000
- West Central Illinois Health Corporation - $2,500
- Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living - $2,500
Leaders in fundraising efforts said donors have given over $200,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The Community Foundation and United Way gave $50,000 of that money in seed funding.
Since the week of March 23, new funding partners include Meijer, Horace Mann, Anderson Electric, Schnucks, H.D. Smith Foundation, Friend-in-Deed and the Jane & Paul Ford Family Fund and Springfield Electric Supply Company Fund at the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.
"We are incredibly thankful for the quick generosity of organizations, businesses and individuals in our community," said Michelle Graven of the United Way of Central Illinois.
Grants are announced as funding allows each week. They are administered in a partnership with the Pandemic Community Advisory Group, which involves funding partners and representatives from community, health and government sectors in the Springfield region.
Organizers encourage local nonprofits who serve those affected by the pandemic to apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants through this link. People can donate by visiting the websites of the Community Foundation or the site of the United Way of Central Illinois.
United Way can also be reached for donations by texting "HELPNOW" to 40403.
