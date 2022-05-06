DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On a normal Friday night, Amber Johnson would be at a track meet, coaching her team. But this Friday, she's in the hospital fighting for her life.
Johnson was critically injured in a crash on April 29. She was rushed to the hospital and has been slowly recovering over the past week.
Since the accident, the Decatur community has started rallying around Amber and her recovery effort.
"We all could only wish that we would have the outpouring of support that she has, but she has earned that in the kind of person that she is," Jennifer Brummer, assistant principal at St. Teresa High School, told WAND News.
"No matter our age, no matter our role, we look up to her. I am certain she knows how much we love her," Brummer added.
Amber's Army is once again taking to prayer to lift up their friend and colleague.
"Its really been beautiful the past couple of years to see her hunger as a teacher. I mean, her hunger really to teach the students. Its very much not a job for her - it's very much a vocation and a calling for her," Father Michael Trummer, chaplain at St. Teresa High School, explained.
Johnson is a teacher and track coach at St. Teresa. Since her life-threatening accident, students teachers and her community have poured out their support for her recovery.
"In theology classes, we've all said the prayer that Father Trummer sent out to us. So we've said that several days throughout the week. We've had adoration, we've had masses said in her honor," Mandy Hoffman, campus minister at St. Teresa High School, added.
They're also raising money to help pay for what could be a long hospital stay.
"Monday there was a big group that got together and put together a t-shirt order that said 'Amber's Army' on it. And they are orange and blue for St. Teresa because she is the track coach there as well," Hoffman said.
Almost 900 of those t-shirts have been ordered, and thousands of dollars were raised on on a GoFundMe page.
"To me that is a huge testament to not only Amber but to our community. She is receiving the love that she has given to everyone," Brummer said.
Now Amber's Army is rallying as one, hoping their friend can come home soon.
"We believe, as Christians, that there is power when we come together in our prayers," Father Trummer explained.
Click here to follow along with Amber's recovery process.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.