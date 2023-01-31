DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Animal control officials are pleading with residents to take better care of their pets.
"Just be a good pet owner," said Sergeant Ronald Atkins, the Animal Control Administrator for the Macon County Sheriff's Office. "If you are going to have a dog or cat take care of it. Don't throw it outside and throw some food at it every once and a while."
Laws regarding pets are different at the state, county, and city levels. Jeanne Keenan, the Director of Operations at Sangamon County Animal Control explained to WAND News that the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act says animals left in subzero temperatures can be removed from their owner if the animal is showing signs of distress.
However she says these signs can be hard to see for those who are untrained.
"Frostbite is another thing that is hard to see, unless you are right up on the animal," said Keenan. "If you can see a paw pad or exposed section of skin or something like that, you can usually tell."
Sergeant Atkins said people are often frustrated when animal control officers can't respond to calls right away or when they don't immediately remove an animal.
"They may have a valid complaint if they've seen animals in the past or they've made complaints and nothing has happened," said Sergeant Atkins. "I'm working to address those shortcomings and the miscommunications within our office to make sure that we start making proper enforcement of these ordinances and laws."
