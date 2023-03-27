SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Animal Protective League is seeking information regarding a dead dog found in a crate on the Interurban Trail.
According to a post from the APL, a dog was found dead in a crate on the morning of Friday, March 24. The crate containing a blue and white, female pit bull was found on the Interurban Trail underneath an old railroad track overpass.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at 217-753-6666.
In January, another dog was found dead in a crate in Macon County. An arrest was made in connection with the case on March 8.
