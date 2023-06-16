Cadigan and Finley in court still.png

Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan in court on January 20, 2023.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A ruling from the 4th District Appellate Court has agreed to reduce the bond of an EMS worker accused of killing a patient.

Peggy Finley, currently on trial for the killing Earl Moore Jr. in December 2022, has been held on a $1,000,000 bond. In April, a motion was filed to reduce her bond by $400,000 but it was denied by a judge.

Her legal team appealed the circuit court's denial and the decision was reversed on Friday by the appellate court. Her new bond has been set to $600,000, 10% to apply.

Related Stories:

Finley is being tried alongside coworker, Peter Cadigan. The pair is accused of strapping a patient, 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr., face down to a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.

Cadigan's bond remains at $1,000,000

Download PDF People v. Finley, 2023 IL App (4th)

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.