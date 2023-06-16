SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A ruling from the 4th District Appellate Court has agreed to reduce the bond of an EMS worker accused of killing a patient.
Peggy Finley, currently on trial for the killing Earl Moore Jr. in December 2022, has been held on a $1,000,000 bond. In April, a motion was filed to reduce her bond by $400,000 but it was denied by a judge.
Her legal team appealed the circuit court's denial and the decision was reversed on Friday by the appellate court. Her new bond has been set to $600,000, 10% to apply.
Finley is being tried alongside coworker, Peter Cadigan. The pair is accused of strapping a patient, 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr., face down to a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Cadigan's bond remains at $1,000,000
