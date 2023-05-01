Peggy Finley & Peter Cadigan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The trial proceedings continued on Monday for the EMS pair accused of killing a patient. 

Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley appeared by video monitor Monday afternoon. The pair are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face down to a gurney, which caused his death, according to the coroner. 

The defendant's attorney told the court at the next hearing they will discuss the recent filed motions. 

Back in January, the pair plead not guilty to the charges of First Degree Murder for the death of Moore. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back. Springfield Police body camera video captured the entire interaction. 

In April, Finley's attorney filed a motion for a bond reduction. That motion was denied. 

The pair will appear in court for their next hearing in June.  

