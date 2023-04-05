SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — One of the EMS workers accused of killing a patient was in court Wednesday to reconsider her bond.
Peggy Finley is accused of killing Earl Moore Jr., 35, in December 2022. According to authorities, the LifeStar EMS worker, and coworker Peter Cadigan, strapped Moore facedown on a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
Finley appeared in court on Wednesday for a motion to reconsider her bond. Both she and her co-defendant, Peter Cadigan, are currently being held on a bond of $1,000,000. The judge denied a reduction in bond.
Finley's attorney, Scott Hanken was disappointed with the decision and felt that the $600,000 bond he was arguing for would be sufficient to assure her appearance in court.
Finley next appears in court on May 1.
