(WAND) - When it comes to the workplace, tensions and emotions run high. However, a new study says men are more emotional in the office.
According to totaljobs.com out of the United Kingdom, men are twice as likely to get emotional because their “ideas weren’t heard” or because they “were criticized.”
While men are more likely to shout or quit their jobs, it’s woman who are twice as likely to cry at work. Experts say managing emotions, also known as “emotional intelligence,” keeps the work environment neutral.
"We need to be aware and recognize our emotions, second we need to understand them, third we need to manage our emotions or the expression of our emotions and fourth we need to learn how to use the emotions," said Peter Kuchinke, Professor for the Department of Education Policy, Organization and Leadership at the University of Illinois.
It’s important to point out in the study the main reason for getting emotional at work was colleagues compared to actual work tasks.
An example Kuchinke gave of managing emotions, was not emailing conversations or arguments. Instead speak face to face.