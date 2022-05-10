(WAND) - Scams targeting elderly people are increasing, experts said.
Criminals are continuing efforts to try and take advantage of the most vulnerable people. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, more than 92,000 people over 60 years old reported getting scammed in 2021, losing a total of nearly $2 billion.
That's a 74 percent increase from the year before.
"The abuses can be very broad, but the thing is, they can be very damaging," said Supervisory Special Agent Price McCarty of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Springfield. "It's anything that tricks them, that deceives them into simply turning over either access to their accumulated assets - it could be their real property, such as their homes, it could be their bank accounts, it could be their retirement accounts."
To avoid these scams, the FBI recommended shredding credit card receipts and old bank statements, never responding to an offer you don't understand, and talking over investments with a trusted friend, family member or financial advisor.
Click here to file an elder fraud complaint with the FBI.
