IVESDALE, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Ivesdale Wednesday night.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office responded to 750 North 1500 East Road at 9:43 p.m. for a report that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist.
Deputies found a 41-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Officials said a vehicle was driving south on 1500 East Road near 750 North Road when it struck the man who was next to his bicycle in the roadway.
No citations have been issued.
The crash is under investigation by the Piatt County Sheriff's Office and the Piatt County Coroner's Office.
