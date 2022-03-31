SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure to make naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives, more accessible has passed the state General Assembly.
House Bill 4408 would stop insurers and Medicaid from charging a copay for naloxone. The drug can cost up to $140 for two doses.
A press release from the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus said over 75,000 people died from an opioid overdose in 2020. In one of three cases, a bystander with access to naloxone could have saved a life.
“We all know someone who has a friend or family member that struggles with addiction – and the thought of that person losing their life when lifesaving medication is available is devastating,” said State Sen. Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake), the bill's sponsor. “We must put an end to the red tape and hurdles people have to go through to receive naloxone.”
HB 4408 is going to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker for a signature.
