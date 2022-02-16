SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to stop hair discrimination in the workplace has passed the Illinois Senate.
Senate Bill 3616 would change the Illinois Human Rights Act to show the term "race" includes traits that are historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles such as a braids, locks and twists, among other traits. The bill is also known as the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act.
“No one should have to miss out on a job opportunity or miss a school graduation because of the hair that grows naturally out of their head,” said State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago), who leads the bill. “It’s 2022. As a nation, we should be past this petty discrimination.”
The bill passed the Senate Wednesday. It now awaits further House consideration.
