CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of robbing a CVS with a pellet gun twice is in custody Friday.
Sgt. Dave Griffet with Champaign police told The News-Gazette authorities arrested 33-year-old Christian Ford. Griffet said police searched Ford's home and found clothing and a pellet gun that matched description information given by CVS employees.
Ford is accused of entering the store, located at 107 W. Green St. in Champaign, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 13 with a mask on and while carrying a long gun. Authorities said he demanded cash and threatened to harm workers if they did not hand money over.
The first robbery ended with about $100 stolen and the second involved $200 in losses, Griffet said. He added the suspect left behind an undisclosed piece of evidence in the second robbery that led authorities to secure a search warrant for where Ford lives.
The pellet gun found at Ford's home looked like a real long gun, police said.
Court records show a pending felony case against Ford accusing him of unlawful use of a credit card, financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. He was charged in that case at an earlier October date.
Ford is expected in court Saturday for a bond hearing. Formal charges are expected Monday.
