URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A former Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to bankruptcy fraud and the misuse of federal funds.
Lekevie C. Johnson, 47, was the pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church which was formerly known as Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, on Bloomington Road in Champaign. Johnson also operated a not-for-profit corporation, Life Line Champaign, Inc., from 2012 to 2019.
Life Line Champaign, Inc. received federal grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide summer enrichment funding to local students. According the U.S. Attorney's Office, Johnson admitted to misusing over $25,000 of HUD funds for his own benefit, including numerous withdrawals from casinos.
Johnson also admitted to misusing federal student loan funds, around $31,000, for personal expenses including casino gambling.
In bankruptcy documents, Johnson claimed that he only received $42, 900 from his church in 2019 when he actually received tens of thousands more from the church that year.
For Federal Program Misapplication, Johnson faces statutory penalties of a maximum ten-year term of imprisonment, a maximum $250,000 fine, and a maximum three-year term of supervised release. For Student Loan Misapplication and False Statement in Bankruptcy, Johnson faces separate statutory penalties of a maximum five-year term of imprisonment, a maximum $250,000 fine, and a maximum three-year term of supervised release.
Johnson was released on bond pending sentencing.
