Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.