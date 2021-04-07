PAWNEE, Ill (WAND) - A community is ready to pitch in at a moment's notice.
"You know, you don't prepare for that, during the crisis that happens before. And we've always been a strong, loving, tight community," said A.B. Bennett, pastor at Pawnee's Assembly of God.
He's talking about the community's quick response after a fire at Copperheads Bar destroyed five businesses in downtown Pawnee.
"It was pretty crazy. I was just sitting at the house and mom said, 'you got to come outside, you got to see what's happening,'" said Tucker Burnley, a local Pawnee teen.
"[It was] just crazy amount of people trying to help out...when the Red Cross thing came... Salvation Srmy truck... I helped bring water around to the firefighters with one of the workers there," Burnley said.
A local Casey's gas station was one of several groups that jumped in to help.
"We donated water and pizzas and Gatorade and ice... you know, everybody helped... everybody pitched in," said Lisa Casper, manager of Casey's in Pawnee.
Krekel's was another local business that pitched in. They made over 70 sandwiches for firefighters, many of whom were volunteers.
"They weren't asked, I heard that they were that just they saw the need, and they met the need in preparing food," said Pastor Bennett. Everyone felt for the owner of Copperheads Bar and the other businesses that were affected by the fire.
"You know, she's put her heart and soul into that bar. So it's just it's kind of devastating for everybody, you know, to see everybody hurt like that, you know?" said Casper.
Copperheads is the second bar to burn down in Pawnee in the last four years.
"Locals burned down a couple years ago and took a year to get put back together, but now it's all nice and people love it there. So I hope they can see that and take that as a like an example of if we help them come together like they did there, then it can get done just as quick, even quicker," said Burnley.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Village of Pawnee is still under a boil order as of Wednesday.
