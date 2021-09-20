DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people killed in a weekend Danville shooting have been identified in a coroner's report.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the two people killed early Saturday morning on East Main Street were 20-year-old Leslie E. Fisher Jr. and 21-year-old Charles L. Jones Jr., both from Danville. The families of the victims have been notified and autopsies for both Fisher and Jones are set for Monday.
WAND News is working to learn more about what occurred in the shooting.
The Vermilion County Coroner's Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.