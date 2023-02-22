DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup released the name of the 24-year-old man killed in a shooting in Danville on Wednesday, February 22.
Corey C. Boyd of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, Illinois.
The preliminary investigation indicated that Boyd died from a single gunshot. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.
WAND is working to learn more about the shooting incident and has reached out to the Danville Police Department.
