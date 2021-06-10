MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Four Macon County correctional officers were honored Thursday night for efforts to save a suicidal man's life.
The rescue happened in May when the officers were performing routine checks. They found a man who was trying to take his own life.
Medical personnel quickly responded to save the man.
On Thursday, the Macon County Board awarded the officers with the county's Life Saver Award.
One of the officers exclusively spoke with WAND News and said he's just happy to have been in the right place at the right time.
"Sometimes you forget that what you're doing is occasionally exceptional and not just ordinary because you do it every day, day after day, year after year. Every now and then you're called upon to do something that's not above and beyond - it's part of duty," said Officer Josh Chestnut.
The officers said if it came down to it, they would do it all again to help someone in a time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.