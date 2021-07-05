VILLA GROVE, Ill (WAND) - Fire crews responded to a house fire at 4:38 AM on N Walnut and W Jefferson St. Several crews were on scene, including Villa Grove and Pesotum.
Villa Grove Assistant Fire Chief Chris Elston said the fire started in the basement. By the time crews got on scene, the two known occupants were already out of the house, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
