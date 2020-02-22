DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A community is rallying together to honor a woman who suffered a recent stroke.
Kim Wells-Wright suffered a stroke on November 16 and was hospitalized since. Friends and family say she spent about 70 days in the hospital.
"She had 3 major brain surgeries and still has to have another one."
The medical expenses have been piling up and while Kim is finally home, it has taken a toll on her family.
"Her husband had to take time off of work as well to be there during her recovery," she said.
Kim Wells-Wright has to have 24 hour care at this time.
A benefit will be held for her Sunday at 1 p.m. at Sarge's Tap in Danville. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.