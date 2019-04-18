WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND)- Counties across Central Illinois continue to lose population, according to newly-released U.S. Census Bureau data.
According to the Census Bureau data available here, most counties in the region lost population between 2010 and 2018. In Central Illinois, only Champaign County gained population, with an increase of 8,902 people or 4.4 percent.
Macon County’s population shrank by 5.5 percent, 6,063, and Sangamon County’s population shrank by 1.1 percent, 2,117. Rural counties also shrank, including Iroquois County, which lost 7.1 percent of its population, 2,115 people, and Edgar County, which lost 6.5 percent, or 1,216. Effingham County held its losses to 0.1 percent, or 38 people.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports 55.3 percent of counties nationally gained population in the past year, with the largest growth in Williams County, North Dakota,