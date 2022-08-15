DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service.
On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
“This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one for the EMS needs of Decatur and greater Macon County,” said Scot Wrighton, Decatur City Manager. “The company best matching, complying with, and exceeding the requirements of Chapter 53 of the City Code, bringing the greatest amount of experience and resources to the community, and best fitting the needs of the area is Abbott EMS/GMR.”
According to the city, Abbott EMS/GMR stood out, in part, due to their national recognition and level of experience.
The company operates under different names in different markets, but the parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR), has been in operation since 1996 and provides service in 40 states. They presently provide 9-1-1 EMS services nearby in Evansville, Indiana; Owensboro, Kentucky; Macomb, Illinois; as well as portions of Chicago and St. Louis metro areas.
City leaders feel the company would likely have more ready access to temporarily back-up, short-term staffing vacancies in Decatur, or to supply back-up vehicles in the event of unplanned breakdowns or accidents.
The company has indicated they would seek to employ a majority of Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) staff if they wish.
The City and its partners said it will work together to ensure a smooth transition as quickly as possible. We are confident that Abbott EMS/GMR will meet the needs of the entire service area as DAS closes down their operations.
