SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who fired a gun outside of a Springfield mall in 2019 will serve 30 months of probation.
The sentence in the case of William Harper, 24, was handed down in late March.
He was charged in Sangamon County with aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal trespass to property. The weapon possession and criminal trespass charges against Harper were dropped when he pleaded guilty in December of 2020.
Springfield police had responded to White Oaks Mall at about 5:55 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019 for the report of shots fired. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
Harper faces different charges from 2020 in Macon County for domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery. In that case, records show he is due in court for pretrial on May 21, 2021.
