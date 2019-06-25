AVON, Ill. (WAND) – State police say someone shot a Fulton County deputy Tuesday.
Troopers say the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is barricaded in rural Avon. More than one police department is on the scene after responding to the situation.
State police, along with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, responded at about 2 p.m. to a battery and disturbance call in Avon.
More information about the situation are not available at this time.
