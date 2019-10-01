DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital is now part of Memorial Health System.
DMH became the eighth full affiliate of Memorial Health System and their second largest hospital.
"Our affiliation with Memorial Health System will better position us to meet our community's health care needs," Larry Altenbaumer, chair of the board of directors for Decatur Memorial Hospital, said. "We look forward to partnering with the health system, which has shown a deep commitment to improving the lives of the people of central Illinois."
Drew Early will become the new president and CEO of DMH. He has been with the health system for 13 years.
"In my weeks in Decatur to help lead the transition, I have been heartened every day by the passion and commitment that Decatur Memorial Hospital colleagues demonstrate in caring for our patients and providing the best possible experience for them and their loved ones," Early said. "Their dedication inspires my confidence for the future of the hospital as we serve the health needs of our communities."
DMH will maintain normal day-to-day operations and keep a local community board of directors.
The Springfield-based health system includes Memorial Medical Center of Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital of Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital of Jacksonville, Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Home Services, Memorial Physician Services and Memorial Behavioral Health.