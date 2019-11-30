SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The Savoy Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a farmhouse near Savoy Saturday morning.
According to the News-Gazette, firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 a.m to the 1000 block of County Rd. 800 E, just two miles west of Willard Airport, west of I-57.
Firefighters were unsure if there was anyone living in the home. It was learned that the home was owned by Ramiro and Antonio Aguas and is used occasionally.
The Savoy Fire department was assisted by the Seymour, Bondville, Tolono, Cornbelt, Sadorus, and Ivesdale Fire protection Districts. They were also helped by METCAD 9-1-1 in Champaign County and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.