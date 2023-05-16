MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The house was located near the YMCA on Richmond Ave.
When crews arrived, the building was fully involved in fire. The flames were severe enough that the department had to be assisted by public works in pulling unstable walls of the building down to access interior hot spots.
Information from neighbors indicated that the house was vacant.
Some external damage was done to a neighboring home in the form of damage to a privacy fence, melted vinyl siding, and two broken windows.
No one was reported injured at the scene and fighters brought the fire under control in a little over an hour.
A cause and origin investigation were begun, this fire is still currently under investigation.
