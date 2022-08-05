BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A foundation was launched in memory of missing Illinois State University graduate student.
The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page shared The Jelani Day Foundation. According to the foundation's website, the foundation will support families of missing minorities.
Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on August 25, 2021. His body was discovered along the Illinois River in Peru on September 4, 2021, but his body was not identified until September 23, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rainbow Push Coalition and Day's family joined forced to push state and federal investigators about the 25-year-old's death. They held marches in the months after his body was identified.
Most recently, Senate Bill 3932 was signed into law. It will require a coroner or medical examiner who has custody of human remains, that have not been identified in 72-hours, to notify the Federal Bureau of Investigations for assistance.
The official website is still in it's beginning stages, but it does allow for people to donate to the foundation.
There will also be a memorial event on August 27 in Normal for Day. The event will celebrate Day's life, legacy and be the official launch of the foundation.
