URBANA, Ill. (WAND) Girls Rock! C-U is an organization that helps girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth in Champaign by the power of music.
Girls Rock! started in Champaign nearly seven years ago. The need for volunteers has grown with the organization.
“We have tons of help that we need now that we’re growing, which is amazing, but we have a lot of different volunteer committee positions open to help us with things from merch to equipment, to the curriculum for camp, to helping book the camp and all the things that go along with that.” said Board Member Carrie Chandler.
Different organizations in the Champaign-Urbana area support Girls Rock! by allowing them to host their events in their space, like the Rose Bowl Tavern.
“Live music and working with artists is sort of our primary endeavor. Becoming performers and engaging with the art of making music and the industry of music and this kind of stuff is just perfect.” said Rose Bowl Tavern Owner and Operator Charlie Harris.
On Thursday, people interested in meeting the rest of the board members and becoming a volunteer can stop by The Recreation Club at 117 N Market St. in Champaign from 6-8 pm.
“It’s really just an open environment for people to come meet us, to learn about what we’ve got going on, and how they can get involved.” said Chandler.
