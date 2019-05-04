ILLINOIS. (WAND) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced his plan to legalize marijuana in early 2020.
This measure would allow adults 21 and over to legally purchase cannabis for recreational use from dispensaries starting Jan. 1.
In a press conference today Gov. Pritzker says “Years of work by stakeholders across Illinois means that today we are putting forward a framework for the General Assembly to move forward this session to legalize adult use cannabis, and we welcome additional feedback and insight during this debate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the outset, I made clear that any plan for adult use cannabis had to prioritize social justice and equity, and the approach we’re taking starts righting some historic wrongs and opening up access to this new market with a $20 million loan program that will help qualified applicants from impacted communities.”
This bill would not only make recreational use legal, it would also expunge the records of people with minor cannabis convictions.
Included is restrictions on advertising, packaging, and label requirements, and warning requirements that must be posted in each dispensary.
There would still be restrictions on limits of marijuana held. Illinois residents can only have up to 30 grams of flower, 5 grams of concentrate, or 500mg of THS cannabis-infused products.
Illinois households will be able to grow up to five cannabis plants, provided it is in a safe location away from people under the age of 21.
Taxes on sales will depend on the strength of the product sold.
- 10% of the purchase price – cannabis with THC level at or below 35%
- 20% of the purchase price – all cannabis-infused products
- 25% of the purchase price – cannabis with THC level above 35%