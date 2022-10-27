Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service.
The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD work is underway to allow Amtrak to move its service to the new facility.
“It’s our hope this location will serve as a warm departure and even warmer welcome for those leaving and entering Springfield,” said Greyhound’s Sarah Hoogerhyde. “We are grateful to play such a critical part in the way the Springfield community travels.”
Greyhound serves 3,500 passengers a year in Springfield. Passenger levels have been increasing steadily since the height of the COVID pandemic. Greyhound service at the transportation center starts November 1, 2022.
