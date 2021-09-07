SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple groups are calling for transparency from Springfield leaders after the release of ash at a power plant led to a dust cloud forming.
The Sangamon Valley Sierra Club, the Prairie Rivers Network and the Springfield branch of the NAACP are involved in this push. They said the city needs to release a full report about what happened and set up a warning system for future incidents.
City Water, Light and Power officials said this happened before 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, when maintenance personnel removed a valve on an ash silo at the Dallman Power Station in order to clear blockage caused by a filter bag in the unit. The ash released when the valve was taken off.
CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown said the valve never should have been removed with procedures that were in place. He said staff would take a "deep look" at how the situation was misread, vowed corrective action would be taken and said any possible shortfalls in procedures would be updated to be sure this couldn't happen again.
The cloud release was stopped before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 with the help of the Springfield Fire Department and CWLP.
Leaders said risks in the ash release to water supply operations and electric plant operations were avoided and added there should be no contamination effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said there could be a breathing hazard from the ash release.
