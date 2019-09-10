ILLINOIS (WAND) – Health officials are reminding people to start thinking about flu shots for children in the fall.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children six months or older should get flu vaccines in 2019. The shot or spray should be administered before the end of October.
The vaccine is expected to protect against all four flu strains pediatricians expect to see in 2019.
Flu shots are available in central Illinois at the following locations and times:
- Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. - Noon, Greenview Community Center, 114 Engle Street, Greenview
- Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Petersburg Community Center, 122 South 6th Street, Petersburg
- Sept. 24, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Riverton Knights of Columbus Hall, 335 South 4th Street, Riverton
- Sept. 24, 11:00 a.m. - Noon, St. Jude's Parish Center, 633 South Walnut Street, Rochester
- Sept. 25, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Illiopolis Township Hall, 407 5th Street, Illiopolis
- Sept. 25, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Senior Center, 701 West Mason Street, Springfield
- Sept. 25, 11:00 a.m. - Noon, Buffalo Community Center, 600 South Main Street , Buffalo
- Sept. 26, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Sangamon County Fairgrounds, 316 West Birch Street, New Berlin
- Sept. 26, 11:00 a.m. - Noon, Pleasant Plains Town Hall, 200 West 4th Street, Pleasant Plains
- Sept. 27, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Pawnee Fire House, 711 8th Street, Pawnee
- Sept. 27, Noon - 2:00 p.m., Auburn Community Center, 118 North 5th Street, Auburn
- Sept. 30, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Jerome Civic Center, 2900 Leonard Street, Jerome
- Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m. - Noon, Athens City Hall, 210 Dottie Bednarko Drive, Athens
- Oct. 1, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Divernon Senior Center, 44 Dodds, Divernon
- Oct. 1, Noon - 1:00 p.m., Unity Church - Southern View, 417 Cordelia Street, Springfield
- Oct. 3, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Chatham Village Hall, 117 East Mulberry Street, Chatham
- Oct. 4, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Villa West, 100 Stardust Drive, Sherman
- Oct. 4, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Williamsville Community Center, 104 West Main, Williamsville
- Oct. 11, 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Grandview Municipal Building, 2377 Reservoir, Springfield