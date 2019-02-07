NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) – Law enforcement has searched a child pornography suspect’s house after serving a search warrant.
Scott Gentry, 57, is charged with possession of child pornography after sworn statements say a Gerber State Bank co-worker noticed a picture of what appeared to be a naked young girl open on his phone. Police say that child was between the ages of 2 and 4.
Investigators say they found over 3,000 photos and videos of children as young as 3 years old and as old as teenagers involved in sexual acts on Gentry’s device. He was arrested on Jan. 24.
The home Sangamon County deputies searched is in the 40 block of New Berlin’s Bourbaki Avenue. They did not say if they found anything in that search. Sangamon County detectives are helping Macon County leaders with the investigation.
Gentry’s bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.