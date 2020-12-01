DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday night in Decatur.
Authorities said the fire happened at Marietta Street and North Moffet Lane. There were no injuries, according to Decatur's fire chief.
The house did not appear to be habitable. Crews told WAND News "we're not getting a lot of clear answers" about whether anyone lives in the house.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.
