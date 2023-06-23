SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) — Reproductive healthcare has changed across the country as well as in the state of Illinois in the year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"We're going to see potentially 10 to 20,000 more women crossing state lines. We already saw 10,000 last year to exercise their reproductive rights," said Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Since the ruling, a majority of states banned access to abortion care. However, Illinois is one of few states identifying as a safe haven. According to Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, there's been over a 50% increase in abortion patients since the last year's ruling.
"25% of those patients are coming from other states. And prior to the supreme court's decision only 7% of patients were coming from other states. We have seen patients coming for more than 30 states. Many of them are coming as far as Texas and Florida," said Brigid Leahy, President of public policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois Action.
The increase of out-of-state travelers has been a concern for many since the Dobbs decision. Pro-life activists worry about the state becoming known as a destination for abortions. Bishop Thomas Paprocki previously spoke out against the increase of travelers seeking care.
"Every year, over 10,000 out of state residents now come to Illinois for an abortion. Often at taxpayer expense," said Bishop Paprocki.
State leaders continue to pass legislation strengthening protections to access care.
