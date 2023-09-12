SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) said it has restored functionality to the EPIC platform, its electronic health records platform, which includes MyHSHS/MyChart applications.
Patients can now schedule appointments through MyChart.
At the end of August, a cyber-security incident affected systems company-wide including phones, billing, and MyChart communications.
According to the company, clinic phone service at HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular have to be restored. Patients may call their provider's office, but they should avoid calling HSHS hospitals if they are trying to reach a clinic location.
Delays and wait-times may be experienced by patients as the company is handling high call volumes. Information and current updates can be found at hshsupdates.org.
