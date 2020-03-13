ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections is suspending all prison visits beginning Saturday and continuing until further notice.
The move is in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, there were 32 total cases in Illinois, and the IDOC said it has not identified any positive cases in its system.
“We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care,” an IDOC statement said. “Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived.”
Due to this policy change, inmates are receiving funds for two 20-minute phone calls and one 15-minute video visit. Families are encouraged to write to their loved ones behind bars as often as they can.
Attorneys are allowed to continue visiting IDOC facilities. They will be screened when they arrive.
In the words of the department, preventative measures it is taking include:
- The Department modified its Pandemic Influenza and Continuity of Operations plans.
- Hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, and cleaning supplies are being made available to all staff and incarcerated individuals.
- Staff who are presenting symptoms of COVID-19 are being screened by medical personnel.
- During the intake process, all individuals, including parole violators, are being screened by medical personnel.
- All correctional facilities and transport vehicles are being routinely cleaned and disinfected.
- Staff and incarcerated individuals are being encouraged to practice good health habits, including hand-washing.
- We are communicating regularly with staff and people in custody to ensure they feel safe.
The IDOC said it is continuing the work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency in order to make sure guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control are followed.
“We will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust our procedures as necessary,” the department said.