CHICAGO (WAND) — A Berkeley, Illinois man has been arrested for using a laser pointer to target aircraft.
Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, was arrested by Illinois State Police on June 22.
“Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our ISP Air Operations did a phenomenal job identifying the source of the light and working with officers on the ground to arrest the suspect.”
The department said that laser pointers have been a national issue for aviators. When pointed into an aircraft cockpit, the light can temporarily blind pilots.
On Thursday evening, ISP Air-6 Troopers were participating in Special Operations Group Operation Safe Drive. While in the air, they reported being contacted by a hand-held device that emits amplified light (laser pointer) from the ground.
Troopers used the aircraft camera and identified a residential yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley as the likely source of the light.
Intelligence from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed several aircraft departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, including commercial aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, reported the same issue from a similar geographic origin.
Martinez Castanon was into custody without incident charged with two counts of misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct (Laser Pointer vs. Law Enforcement Officer and Laser Pointer vs. Aircraft).
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
