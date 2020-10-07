LEROY, Ill. (WAND) - A McLean County school district placed a teacher on paid administrative leave over accusations that he had "inappropriate electronic communication" with a student, its superintendent said.
Brandon Reynolds, 33, is in McLean County custody after his Tuesday arrest. He is preliminarily charged with grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice, LeRoy police said in a Facebook post.
According to NBC affiliate WEEK, Superintendent Gary Tipsord of LeRoy Community School District No. 2 issued a statement saying his district is investigating Reynolds' alleged conduct. He said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
"State/federal confidentiality laws and the ongoing criminal and DCFS investigations prevent us from further commenting on this matter," Tipsord said. "We will continue to work diligently to maintain the safety and security of our students as we move forward."
Anyone with information about this case should call Leroy Sgt. Nathan Wilkins at (309)962-3310 or by emailing nwilkins@leroy.org.
