DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Square Lounge in Decatur is closing until local and state COVID-19 restrictions come to an end, the business said.
A Facebook post thanked customers for their support in the last year, adding it would be an understatement to say it's been rough. They offered prayers to business owners and employees who have been seriously affected by COVID-19.
"We have been fortunate this year when others in our industry have been required to shut their doors permanently," the post said.
The post wished locals a safe and happy Christmas. Leaders said they hope the business can open again "very soon."
