MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A local truck driver plans to bring donations to Kentucky to help those affected by deadly tornadoes.
Local donations are needed to help an employee of Highroad Carriers on his journey, which will include bringing water, clean-up supplies and coats. That person is Devin White, and he brought this up as an idea for a way to give back with the company's resources.
"Pretty much just give people hope, give kids a Christmas, because like I said, most of their stuff's gone because of the tornadoes," White said.
Donations can be brought to the AMC Theater parking lot (2360 Mt. Zion Road, Decatur) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16.
Those who want to volunteer to help load the truck can call White at (205)217-8178.
