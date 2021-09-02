MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County's risk for COVID-19 has been upgraded to "severe" level in the latest data from the Act Now Coalition.
The information came Thursday from the nonprofit organization's COVID Act Now initiative, which includes data and risk assessment from all 50 U.S. states, 380+ metros, 3,100+ counties and two U.S. territories. The latest Illinois data can be viewed here.
As of Thursday, the data showed Macon County had one of the highest daily new cases per 100K levels out of all Illinois counties with 80.9. It also had a positive test rate of 10.8 percent and a vaccination rate (at least one dose) of 54 percent. Macon County's vulnerability level was listed as "high."
Other central Illinois counties in the "severe" category include Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Macoupin, Moultrie, Shelby and Vermilion.
The Act Now Coalition is reminding the public that the risk for COVID-19 is lower for people who are vaccinated.
