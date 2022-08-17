DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A man arrested for the shooting death of a 22-year-old, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
According to police, Jackie G. Deberry was arrested in July for the shooting death of Tiebryis R. May.
Decatur Police report on Sunday, July 24, at 3:14 a.m. officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a 22-year-old who had been shot.
According to the coroner, May was transported to the hospital by personal car. He died during surgery at the hospital at 4:31 a.m.
Decatur Police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.
Police said they obtained a search warrant for Jackie G. Deberry for First Degree Murder. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested Deberry in the 1300 block of N. College Street.
