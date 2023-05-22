DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — An attack on the future site of a women's clinic in Danville has caused controversy throughout the community.
Philip J. Buyno, 73-years-old of Prophetsville, Illinois, was charged on Monday. According to court documents, Buyno is charged with terrorist threat, burglary, attempted arson, and criminal damage to property exceeding $10,000.
Abortion has been a hot-button issue in Danville with the City Council approving an ordinance that would ban shipments of abortion pills to the city.
The newly formed VC Pride Coalition, which has previously spoken out against the ordinance, spoke to WAND News regarding the attack.
"Let's focus and call it what it is. This is an act of terrorism, and this is a fight against women's rights," said Caylynne Dobbles, President of VC Pride Coalition.
Buyno is accused of intentionally driving a vehicle with flammable material into the building. Dobbles hopes to hear from the city's reaction to this act.
"This man that ran into the building did it purposefully. With explosives in the car, but yet nobody is talking about it," said Dobbles.
WAND reached out to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. who said that he did not have a comment due to this being an open investigation.
"The community should know that not everyone on either side is like this. Not everyone is out to hurt people or harm buildings. And that the VC Pride Coalition is here," said Dobbles.
Danville Police told WAND:
"Due to coordinating efforts with federal authorities we will not be releasing information at this time. The initial release of information will come from either the FBI or the US Attorney's Office once they have a press release prepared."
This is an ongoing investigation. WAND will continue to update when more information is available.
