DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man has life-threatening injuries and a pregnant driver is also injured after a crash.

Decatur police say the crash happened before 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of William Street and North Country Club Road in Decatur. They say a Honda Accord, which was moving eastbound on William, drifted into a Chevrolet Tahoe that was moving in the same direction. The Tahoe flipped at least once as both cars left the road.

A pregnant woman was behind the wheel of the Tahoe and suffered “significant” injuries, officers say. A man who was a passenger in the car has life-threatening injuries. His name is unknown Wednesday night.

Police arrested the Accord driver, who they identified as a 37-year-old man. The suspect is facing an aggravated DUI charge.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name.

