SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A man who shot a child in 2019 in Springfield has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Travelle Williams, 32, was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual charges. On Jan. 20, 2019, police responded to a report of shots fired and a child not breathing in the 100 block of W. Laurel St.
When police arrived they found a bullet had struck a child, who was less than one year old, in the lower half of her body. She was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's office recommended a 45-year sentence given the Defendant's extensive criminal history, including prior firearm offenses and due to the victim being an infant.
Williams was sentenced on Monday to serve at least 85% of 15 years for aggravated battery with a firearm, and 8 years for armed habitual criminal charges.
